Telenor gives Rs50m cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund

Vows Rs 1.6 billion for relief work
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Telenor gives Rs50m cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund
Share

ISLAMABAD – Telenor-Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Irfan Wahab presented a cheque of Rs50 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a donation to PM’s Corona Relief Fund, on Monday.

The CEO Telenor committed Rs1.6 billion towards relief activities including provision of testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to medical staff, e-learning, digital skills and food ration.

Wahab informed the Prime Minister that Telenor Pakistan, similar to other telecommunication companies in the country, was facilitating consumers to contribute toward PM’s Corona Relief Fund by sending SMS at 6677.

The amount contributed by Telenor users will directly go to the Relief Fund

The PM appreciated the contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona-affected population.

Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting.

More From This Category
NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar ...
02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Entire nation united against coronavirus ...
01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days ...
12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Balochistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May ...
12:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
82nd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal ...
11:44 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Federal Govt announces Ramadan office timings
10:07 AM | 21 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus symptoms
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr