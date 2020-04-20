Telenor gives Rs50m cheque to PM for Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD – Telenor-Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Irfan Wahab presented a cheque of Rs50 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a donation to PM’s Corona Relief Fund, on Monday.

The CEO Telenor committed Rs1.6 billion towards relief activities including provision of testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to medical staff, e-learning, digital skills and food ration.

Wahab informed the Prime Minister that Telenor Pakistan, similar to other telecommunication companies in the country, was facilitating consumers to contribute toward PM’s Corona Relief Fund by sending SMS at 6677.

The amount contributed by Telenor users will directly go to the Relief Fund

The PM appreciated the contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona-affected population.

Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting.