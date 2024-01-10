All you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant JN.1

JN.1 Sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus, is classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) and fundamentally an offshoot of BA.2.86 sub-variant omicron variant.



The COVID-19 virus, very first reported in August 2023 by US-CDC. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 has been reported in many countries, and its prevalence is rapidly increasing globally.



This rapid growth is observed across the three WHO regions with consistent sharing of SARS-CoV-2 sequences, like the region of the Americas, the Western Pacific and the European regions, with the largest increase seen in Western Pacific from 1.1% in epidemiological week 44 to 65.6% in epidemiological week 48.

Risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 poses a "low" danger to the public's health.

There may be a "increase" in instances, though.

The WHO points out that two investigations indicated there was no increased risk of requiring hospital care with this strain, despite the limited data.

Symptoms and indicators

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that it is unknown if any newly observed symptoms are distinct from those of existing strains.

A sore throat, cough, fever, runny or congested nose, exhaustion, and muscular pains are some of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Should you get boosters?

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the strongest defence against serious disease.