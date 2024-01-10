All you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant JN.1

JN.1 Sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus, is classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) and fundamentally an offshoot of BA.2.86 sub-variant omicron variant.
The COVID-19 virus, very first reported in August 2023 by US-CDC. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 has been reported in many countries, and its prevalence is rapidly increasing globally.
This rapid growth is observed across the three WHO regions with consistent sharing of SARS-CoV-2 sequences, like the region of the Americas, the Western Pacific and the European regions, with the largest increase seen in Western Pacific from 1.1% in epidemiological week 44 to 65.6% in epidemiological week 48.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 poses a "low" danger to the public's health.
There may be a "increase" in instances, though.
The WHO points out that two investigations indicated there was no increased risk of requiring hospital care with this strain, despite the limited data.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that it is unknown if any newly observed symptoms are distinct from those of existing strains.
A sore throat, cough, fever, runny or congested nose, exhaustion, and muscular pains are some of the symptoms of COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the strongest defence against serious disease.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.
Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.55
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.63
|756.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.06
|36.41
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|332.42
|334.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.