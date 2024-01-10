Neelam Muneer acquires UAE's golden visa

Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Loved by her more than 6 million fans on Instagram, the Qayamat actor keeps her social media updated with dazzling clicks.

Most recently, the 30-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

Upon learning that she became a holder of a unique visa, the Kahin Deep Jaley diva expressed her gratitude.

"Alhamdulillah I am honoured to receive my golden visa from a country which I always called my second home and now it actually is . Thank you @gdrfadubai for your great professionalism and perfect service. I’m highly grateful and impressed."

On the acting front, Muneer was recently seen in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bikhray Moti, Pyar Deewangi Hai, and Ehraam-e-Junoon. She will next be seen in Khumar.