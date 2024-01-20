Liveblog: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage takes Pakistan by storm

In a startling turn of events, cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed, more than a year after rumours of his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza made headlines.

Malik and Sana shared candid pictures of them donning wedding attires on social media, leaving social media users shocked.

Shoaib first married Ayesha Siddiqui, a Saudi-based girl and two divorced after years of marriage. He then tied the knot to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, and couple share a child.

On January 20, 2024, Malik announced his third marriage to Sana Javed, the famous Lollywood star who was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal and was separated in recent times.

