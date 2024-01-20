Liveblog: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage takes Pakistan by storm

In a startling turn of events, cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed, more than a year after rumours of his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza made headlines.
Malik and Sana shared candid pictures of them donning wedding attires on social media, leaving social media users shocked.
Shoaib first married Ayesha Siddiqui, a Saudi-based girl and two divorced after years of marriage. He then tied the knot to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, and couple share a child.
On January 20, 2024, Malik announced his third marriage to Sana Javed, the famous Lollywood star who was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal and was separated in recent times.
Malik and Sana's marriage became the talk of the town. Check the latest developments about the viral wedding in Daily Pakistan's live blog.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
