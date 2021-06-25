Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar supports PM Imran's comments linking temptation to women's dressing

The internet remains divided after Prime Minister Imran Khan made controversial statements about the cause of sexual violence in Pakistan.

Spreading like wildfire, the premier's remarks were slammed and attracted widespread outrage with the keyboard warrior labelling him as a rape apologist.

Twitter and celebrities erupted in criticism but many still support the PM like famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. With a reputation of hitting the nerves of the masses with his blunt views, Qamar has lauded Khan for his views on rape and temptation in the society.

In his recent interview, the Pyare Afzal writer shared his stance on PM Imran's take as he believed that Khan is just a father who worries about his children.

“I salute the Prime Minister for his statement and those who are against him are actually against Islam,” said the writer.

"PM Imran Khan is like a Father for Pakistan who wants to teach and groom the nation and for this I salute him for whatever he has said regarding the obscenity in Pakistan's culture" said notable drama writer in a show on Bol TV.

"Prime Minister is the father as long as he's ruling the country and i felt while listening to Imran Khan that his inner father was speaking who wants to make his children learned about every good and bad"

Earlier, Khan had said during an interview on HBO, “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense.”

When asked by the interviewer about how such an act can provoke acts of sexual violence, the PM answered, “It depends on which society you live in. If in a society people haven’t seen that sort of thing, it will have an impact . Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t impact you. This cultural imperialism… Whatever is in our culture must be acceptable to everyone else."

The PM has been under fire for his views on rape previously as well. His recement statement has only fueled the fire with the majority viewing him as a rape apologist and misogynist.