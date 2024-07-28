Sanam Jung, husband Qassam Jafri welcome second daughter

Pakistani former TV actor and show host Sanam Jung and her husband Qassam Jafri announced heartwarming news of the newborn baby.

Alvida star took to social media to share joyful news of new daughter's arrival by posting an adorable picture showing special tags on her and her baby's wrists.

"Introducing the newest addition to our family. Alhamdulillah, blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Alaya named her sister Alaiza. Keep us in your prayers," the caption reads.

The post garnered saw outpouring of prayers and congratulatory messages from Sanam's fans.

The actor currently lives in Houston, USA with her husband Qassam Jafri and their adorable daughter Alaya.