Sanam Jung opens up about emotional struggles after moving abroad

Maheen Khawaja
06:29 PM | 9 Feb, 2024
Sanam Jung opens up about emotional struggles after moving abroad
Source: Sanam Jung (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and former morning show host Sanam Jung's recent social media post stirred emotions, as a video showed her seemingly tearful while reflecting on her move to America.

Earlier this year, Jung shared her excitement about starting a new chapter in the US, but this latest video hints at a more nuanced experience. Set against a montage of her American life, an audio narrates a feeling of being far from home, questioning where that "home" truly lies.

While the video doesn't explicitly state the reasons for her tears, Jung's caption offers a glimpse into her internal conflict. She acknowledges the allure of escape, balanced by the yearning for solace and comfort often found in familiar surroundings.

"Mixed feelings, there’ll be times when you would want to run away but then you’ll make peace with it. There will be happy days after some tough ones but to all the beautiful people hanging in this situation- you’ll get through Dedicated to the people who’re living abroad away from their country and their loved ones "

Fans and celebs took to the comment section to shower their love and support.

On the work front, Jung was last seen in a lead role in Ab Nahi Milenge Hum, directed by Kashif Saleem, alongside Affan Waheed, Agha Ali and Komal Meer.

Sanam Jung details how it feels to live with parents after marriage

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

