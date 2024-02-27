WATCH — Hira Mani shares Instagram reel to celebrate 35th birthday

Heartiest congratulations are in order for the exquisitely beautiful and talented Pakistani actress Hira Mani (née Saleem) on her 35th birthday.

Hira, a name synonymous with impeccable talent and acting prowess, is one of the most sought after stars in the constellation of Pakistani entertainment industry with back to back blockbuster television series under her belt.

Thanks to her illustrious career, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star enjoys a whopping 8 million followers on Instagram — making her one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. With her unfiltered opinions and effervescent personality, the Jab We Wed star has established herself as an icon with beauty and brains.

Though her views on different socio-political affairs may land her in trouble sometimes, Hira never shies away from speaking her mind and is regarded as one of the most honest stars.

Apart from her successful career, Hira is an avid Instagram user and often treats her fans with scintillating pictures and reels.

On the occasion of her birthday, Hira decided to share a heartwarming video of herself with her loyal fandom. The Preet Na Kariyo Koi star looked gorgeous in a muted maroon colored bodycon dress and carried a bunch of balloons and a bouquet of roses. Complementing her outfit with minimal gold jewellery, Hira pulled off a polished look.

The post garnered thousands of likes and comments from social media users, including her industry peers who extended their warmest wishes on her birthday.

Stars including Nida Yasir, her husband Mani (Salman Saqib Sheikh), Maya Khan, Aiman Khan, Sabeena Farooq and Amar Khan commented under Hira's post sending birthday wishes.

On the work front, Hira was recently seen in Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Hum Dono, Meher Mah, and Kalank including others.