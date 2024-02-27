South Africa to slash work permit processing time

JOHANNESBURG - The authorities in South Africa have announced to reduce the processing times for issuance of work permits.

The swift processing does not apply to each and every company as only the large companies would be able to benefit from the initiative.

The government said it plans to slash work permit processing times for employees of large companies to 20 days from 22 weeks.

The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the so-called Trusted Employer program was introduced to accelerate processing times for technicians and executives brought in to work for companies.

As per the plans, Home Affairs creates one-stop shop for business applications as part of its visa reform programme, Bloomberg reported.

