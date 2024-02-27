Search

South Africa to slash work permit processing time

Web Desk
09:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
South Africa to slash work permit processing time

JOHANNESBURG - The authorities in South Africa have announced to reduce the processing times for issuance of work permits.

The swift processing does not apply to each and every company as only the large companies would be able to benefit from the initiative.

The government said it plans to slash work permit processing times for employees of large companies to 20 days from 22 weeks.

The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the so-called Trusted Employer program was introduced to accelerate processing times for technicians and executives brought in to work for companies.

As per the plans, Home Affairs creates one-stop shop for business applications as part of its visa reform programme, Bloomberg reported.

South Africa, situated at the southern tip of the African continent, boasts a diverse landscape ranging from bustling cities to stunning natural reserves. With a population of approximately 60 million people, it stands as one of the most populous nations in Africa.

The country's economy is driven by various sectors, but its mining industry, particularly in gold and platinum, stands out as a prominent contributor. Additionally, tourism plays a significant role in South Africa's economy, with attractions like Kruger National Park, Table Mountain, and Cape Town drawing in millions of visitors each year.

Popular employment sectors include tourism, manufacturing, finance, and agriculture, offering opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers. With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and breathtaking landscapes, South Africa continues to captivate the hearts of tourists from around the globe, contributing substantially to its economy and international appeal.

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

