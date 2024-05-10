Dubai rolls out Gaming Visa: Check eligibility here

DUBAI - Content creators worldwide have a new destination in the form of Dubai as the city has unveiled its groundbreaking Gaming Visa Initiative.

The visa has opened doors for employment and training opportunities in the gaming industry and in collaboration with prominent companies and academic institutions, Dubai is rolling out long-term cultural visas aimed at attracting skilled individuals, artists, and creators.

The initiative operates under the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate, and implies that the emirate is now looking forward to making space in the creative industry.

This move is a vital component of Dubai's ambitious Program for Gaming 2033, designed to generate 30,000 jobs and spur a $1 billion surge in Gross Domestic Product.

In order to get the visa, applicants must navigate a streamlined process via the official website and upon submission, candidates receive email notifications regarding the status of their applications.

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including a minimum age requirement of 25 years and the submission of essential documents such as a passport copy and professional CV.

Commenting on the initiative's significance, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai's executive council said that the objective of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 was to establish an incubating environment for developers and to attract top tech firms from across the world.

The Emirati leader added that the programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries.

Highlighting Dubai's aspirations to emerge as a global gaming powerhouse, the UAE government has outlined plans for Dubai to secure a spot among the top ten cities for game companies by 2033.

At the recent Dubai GameExpo Summit, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Abdulla AlGaoud, Director of Digital Operations at Dubai Chambers, unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at fostering growth in the gaming industry, visaguide reported.

The government of UAE as well as the government of Saudi Arabia are trying to diversify their revenue streams for which they are exploring industries away from fossil fuels.