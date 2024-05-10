Search

Immigration

Dubai rolls out Gaming Visa: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
02:40 PM | 10 May, 2024
Dubai rolls out Gaming Visa: Check eligibility here

DUBAI -  Content creators worldwide have a new destination in the form of  Dubai as the city has unveiled its groundbreaking Gaming Visa Initiative.

The visa has opened doors for employment and training opportunities in the gaming industry and in collaboration with prominent companies and academic institutions, Dubai is rolling out long-term cultural visas aimed at attracting skilled individuals, artists, and creators.

The initiative operates under the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate, and implies that the emirate is now looking forward to making space in the creative industry. 

This move is a vital component of Dubai's ambitious Program for Gaming 2033, designed to generate 30,000 jobs and spur a $1 billion surge in Gross Domestic Product.

In order to get the visa, applicants must navigate a streamlined process via the official website and upon submission, candidates receive email notifications regarding the status of their applications.

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including a minimum age requirement of 25 years and the submission of essential documents such as a passport copy and professional CV.

Commenting on the initiative's significance, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai's executive council said that the objective of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 was to establish an incubating environment for developers and to attract top tech firms from across the world.

The Emirati leader added that the programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries.

Highlighting Dubai's aspirations to emerge as a global gaming powerhouse, the UAE government has outlined plans for Dubai to secure a spot among the top ten cities for game companies by 2033.

At the recent Dubai GameExpo Summit, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Abdulla AlGaoud, Director of Digital Operations at Dubai Chambers, unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at fostering growth in the gaming industry, visaguide reported.

The government of UAE as well as the government of Saudi Arabia are trying to diversify their revenue streams for which they are exploring industries away from fossil fuels.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:40 PM | 10 May, 2024

Dubai rolls out Gaming Visa: Check eligibility here

11:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

UK extends Seasonal Work Visa program: Here's what it means

08:38 PM | 9 May, 2024

Thailand extends visa exemption policy for two Asian countries: ...

08:27 PM | 9 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Read these guidelines if you are traveling by PIA to Saudi ...

08:14 PM | 9 May, 2024

It's official: Saudi Arabia is testing flying taxis during upcoming ...

05:20 PM | 9 May, 2024

Fly Jinnah airline to launch Islamabad-Muscat route tomorrow

Immigration

09:36 PM | 7 May, 2024

China extends visa-exemption for 12 countries: Here's list of ...

08:27 PM | 8 May, 2024

Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight ...

08:57 PM | 8 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details ...

02:18 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: First flight departing for Madinah on May 9th

09:23 PM | 7 May, 2024

GCC countries announce name of unified visa, duration of stay allowed

03:46 PM | 7 May, 2024

Saudi delegation lands in Karachi for installing counters under 'Road ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2024

Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: