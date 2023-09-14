PIA grounds more aircraft as financial crunch bites

ISLAMABAD - The national carrier of Pakistan has confirmed that some aircraft have been grounded but they would be back in operation soon.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said the grounding is 'temporary' and the aircraft would be back in the air once payments are made. The number of grounded aircraft has not been revealed.
The carrier has been facing severe financial challenges for quite a long period of time and has been seeking bailout packages from the government to stay afloat.
The Ministry of Aviation also informed the government that PIA was currently facing a severe cash flow crisis, leading to arrears with creditors, aircraft lessors, fuel suppliers, insurers, and international and domestic airport operators; it was also informed that payments were pending even to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The ministry had confirmed that due to these challenges, the national flag carrier had been forced to ground five of its 13 leased aircraft, with the possibility of four more facing a similar situation.
PIA's spokesperson Abdullah Khan also confirmed media that the airline had to cancel a number of domestic and international flights after grounding at least five of its Airbus A320 jets.
“PIA’s liabilities have increased to Rs743 billion or $2.5bn, which exceeds its total assets by five times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,” a Bloomberg report had said.
PIA's challenges worsened after it was reported last week that the supply of spare parts to the carrier could be suspended over cash flow problems.
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) also discussed issues pertaining to PIA which has been sustaining losses for quite a long period of time now.
After detailed deliberation, the participants decided to constitute a separate committee for the assessment of the restructuring plan of PIA but rejected the PIA's demand for the provision of Rs22.9 billion and deferment of Rs1.3 billion per month to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) as well as loans and markup amount till the finalization of the restructuring plan.
During the meeting, the secretary Aviation gave a detailed briefing to the chair about the financial burdens, liabilities of PIA, and the need for restructuring the state-owned enterprise.
The participants of the high-profile meeting discussed and reviewed the timelines and costs of the restructuring plan and after detailed discussion, it was decided to constitute a separate committee for the assessment of PIA's restructuring plan.
The participants also came to the conclusion that the Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan would support PIA in dealing with its financial challenges after a concrete plan for restructuring the airlines was finalized and submitted to the satisfaction of the committee.
There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.
In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement had said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.