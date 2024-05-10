Search

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Clinics on Wheels project in Lahore

02:47 PM | 10 May, 2024
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated Clinics on Wheels Project in Lahore to ensure medical facilities to people at their doorstep.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facility to four million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents face challenges to reach hospitals.

She further said provincial government was taking health facilities to the doorsteps of the people of Punjab.

"I am thankful to Allah Almighty for granting us the opportunity to achieve another milestone in the healthcare sector. I extend my congratulations to health minister, the health secretary, and the entire health department. It is true that the first two months are crucial for any government to set things straight," she said.

She lamented that the previous government of PTI had halted the work on initiatives taken by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for the public.

 "Now, I am continuing the successful projects initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif,” she said.

The chief minister said each vehicle will have a doctor, an LHV, and a dispenser. These vehicles will provide medications and essential medical tests. Some vehicles will also have ultrasound facilities for the pregnant women.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide state of the art cardiology facilities in eight cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree and Layyah.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

