Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Clinics on Wheels project in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated Clinics on Wheels Project in Lahore to ensure medical facilities to people at their doorstep.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facility to four million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents face challenges to reach hospitals.

She further said provincial government was taking health facilities to the doorsteps of the people of Punjab.

"I am thankful to Allah Almighty for granting us the opportunity to achieve another milestone in the healthcare sector. I extend my congratulations to health minister, the health secretary, and the entire health department. It is true that the first two months are crucial for any government to set things straight," she said.

She lamented that the previous government of PTI had halted the work on initiatives taken by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for the public.

"Now, I am continuing the successful projects initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif,” she said.

The chief minister said each vehicle will have a doctor, an LHV, and a dispenser. These vehicles will provide medications and essential medical tests. Some vehicles will also have ultrasound facilities for the pregnant women.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide state of the art cardiology facilities in eight cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree and Layyah.