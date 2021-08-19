Islamabad gang blackmails teenage boys with nude videos
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key member of a gang involved in blackmailing teenage boys after filming them naked in the federal capital.
The action was taken by FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing after receiving a complaint against three suspects. Two of them named Zain and Saifullah are still at large while Hamid Shehzad has been taken into custody.
The Bahara Kaho-based gang used to approach the teenage boys through social media platforms and became their friends.
They later invited the boys for a meeting where the victims were held hostage at gunpoint and forced to put off their clothes. The suspect then filmed them naked and used the videos to blackmail them.
