Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for sweltering heat wave as mercury to hit 40°C

KARACHI – Scorching temperatures will continue in Pakistan's largest city Karachi this week as mercury could hit 40 degrees Celcuius.

In the latest advisory, PMD said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most districts of Sindh, and coastal areas will face hot and humid weather. It mentioned that day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in upper districts during the period.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Monday, the temperature of port city was recorded around 34°C, with 60 percent humidity.

The hot weather spell in parts of Pakistan will continue until 5, with temperatures potentially soaring to 40°C or higher in port city of Karachi.

Between May 29 and 31, Karachi could see maximum temperatures reaching between 40°C and 42°C.

Met experts also hinted at pre-monsoon rainfall in the first week of June this year, which will bring some relief for people.

