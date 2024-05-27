Search

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for sweltering heat wave as mercury to hit 40°C

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 27 May, 2024
KARACHI – Scorching temperatures will continue in Pakistan's largest city Karachi this week as mercury could hit 40 degrees Celcuius.

In the latest advisory, PMD said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most districts of Sindh, and coastal areas will face hot and humid weather. It mentioned that day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in upper districts during the period.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Monday, the temperature of port city was recorded around 34°C, with 60 percent humidity.

The hot weather spell in parts of Pakistan will continue until 5, with temperatures potentially soaring to 40°C or higher in port city of Karachi.

Between May 29 and 31, Karachi could see maximum temperatures reaching between 40°C and 42°C.

Met experts also hinted at pre-monsoon rainfall in the first week of June this year, which will bring some relief for people.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2024/heatwave-to-grip-most-of-pakistan-this-week-pmd
 

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

