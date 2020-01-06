Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala's son dies at 34 in Karachi

KARACHI - Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla's eldest son Ameer Mandviwala passed away after prolonged illness late Sunday night in Karachi.

Amir Mandviwala, 34, was under treatment at a hospital in the metropolitan. His funeral prayer was offered Monday morning and laid to rest at Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah.

In a tweet, the PPP stalwart stated, "My first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen."

Today, my first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen. pic.twitter.com/skBuuLUIjE — Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) January 5, 2020

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq and other members of Parliament have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Ameer Mandviwala.