Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala's son dies at 34 in Karachi
Web Desk
02:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2020
Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala's son dies at 34 in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla's eldest son Ameer Mandviwala passed away after prolonged illness late Sunday night in Karachi.

Amir Mandviwala, 34, was under treatment at a hospital in the metropolitan. His funeral prayer was offered Monday morning and laid to rest at Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah.

In a tweet, the PPP stalwart stated, "My first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen."

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq and other members of Parliament have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Ameer Mandviwala.

More From This Category
Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution ...
03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of ...
09:56 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over allegations of ...
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for ...
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of  ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan opens up about her struggle of dealing with eating disorder
04:14 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr