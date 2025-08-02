Watch: Traffic warden, citizen exchange blows on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI – A traffic warden and a citizen engaged in a scuffle on the Murree Road as video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Waris Khan area on Friday when the traffic official was trying to clear the road for traffic.

A spokesperson for the City Traffic Police said the incident occurred in front of Arshi Masjid, where temporary barriers had been placed to manage traffic flow due to the heavy congestion caused by the weekly car market.

مری میں ٹریفک وارڈن ارسلان شہریوں کو قانون کی پاسداری پر عمل درآمد کا عملی مظاہرہ کر کے دکھاتے ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/ZlwaSF7EZG — Hussain Ahmed Ch (@HussainAhmedCh8) August 2, 2025

The traffic warden involved has filed an official report regarding the altercation.

The City Traffic Police spokesperson stated that the issue arose because vehicles are often parked in front of residential homes during the Friday car bazaar, causing inconvenience to local residents.

In an effort to maintain order and ensure smooth traffic movement, barriers were placed at key locations, which reportedly led to a confrontation between the warden and the citizen.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident and are looking into better ways to manage traffic during weekly markets to prevent such conflicts in the future.