Pakistan unleashes Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopters in push for combat superiority

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces officially advanced air prowess with Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopters. Latest clicks provided the first clear evidence of the helicopters in Pakistani service amid deepening defense cooperation with Beijing.

This development comes at crucial time, coinciding with India’s first deliveries of American AH-64 Apache helicopters, which represent New Delhi’s most significant manned combat aircraft acquisition from US. The parallel induction of these high-tech rotorcraft by both nations highlights growing regional militarization and intensifying strategic rivalry in South Asia.

Pakistan originally planned to phase out its aging AH-1F Cobras by acquiring modern AH-1Z Viper from United States. Although Washington approved sale in 2015, the deal was later scrapped, reportedly due to shifting geopolitical priorities and the U.S.’s deepening defense alignment with India.

Pakistan also explored acquiring Turkey’s T129 attack helicopters in 2018. However, that plan collapsed due to the aircraft’s reliance on Western technologies, particularly American-made LHTEC T800 engines—allowing NATO allies to block the transfer.

As Western options narrowed, Pakistan turned to China, a close strategic partner, and opted for the advanced Z-10ME—an export variant of the Z-10M attack helicopter.

Z-10ME was China’s first attack helicopter designed to meet international standards. Over the years, it has undergone major changes and latest variant features more powerful WZ-16 turboshaft engine, which boosts both speed and range, allowing for longer missions and heavier payloads.

Armed with up to 16 HJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles, advanced millimeter-wave fire control radars, and limited stealth features in its design, the Z-10M is closing the gap with elite Western and Russian platforms like the AH-64 Apache and Mi-28 Havoc.