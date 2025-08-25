Bigg Boss 19 : From Amaal Mallik to Ashnoor Kaur, Check Contestants Final List here

The wait is finally over! Salman Khan’s blockbuster reality show Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a grand premiere and the confirmed contestant list has left fans buzzing. From TV’s most loved stars to fresh influencers and even surprise faces, this season is already promising high-voltage drama!

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar

Making a glamorous entry together, Nagma and Awez finally confirmed their relationship. Nagma cheekily admitted she’s waiting for Awez to prove himself inside the house. Romance in the air already?

Amaal Mallik

Music sensation Amaal Mallik walked in with full swag, determined to show his real self after family controversies. Even host Salman Khan looked a little concerned for him — but fans can’t wait to see the fireworks!

Gaurav Khanna & Natalia Janzokeh

TV’s beloved “green flag” from Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna, made a smashing entry with model-actor Natalia by his side. Double the glamour, double the fun!

Ashnoor Kaur

At just 21, Ashnoor already has a solid filmography including Manmarziyaan and Sanju. She was the FIRST contestant revealed — and fans already adore her!

Kunicka Sadaanand

Ex-actress and now a practicing lawyer, Kunicka Sadaanand stunned everyone with her unexpected entry. From working with Salman Khan to fighting legal battles — now she’s ready for the Bigg Boss warzone.

Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt & Neelam Giri

Laughter, news, and Bhojpuri glam all in one! Comedian Pranit, reporter Farhana, and actress Neelam bring a fresh mix to the house.

Negal Chudasma, Abhishek Bajaj & Baseer Ali

In a sizzling twist, Negal grabbed his spot while Baseer flexed his abs to steal attention. Abhishek might have fame, but the house seems ready for new eye-candy!

Zeeshan Qadri & Tanya Mittal

Gangs of Wasseypur actor entered with spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal. Their chalk-and-cheese personalities already scream drama!

In a nail-biting audience vote between Mridul Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha, fans made their voices loud and clear — Mridul Tiwari WON! Sadly, Shehbaz’s journey ended before it began.

With the contestant list locked and Mridul’s victory setting the tone, Bigg Boss 19 is geared up for non-stop drama, shocking revelations, romance, rivalries, and Salman Khan’s fiery hosting. Viewers, buckle up this season is about to be explosive!