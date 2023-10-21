Nawaz Sharif addresses massive public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE – Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is addressing a huge public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan as he returned to Pakistan after ending his self-imposed exiled from London.

The former three-time prime minister landed at Lahore airport after brief stay in Islamabad. He returned to Pakistan after ending his self-imposed exile in London.

He boarded a helicopter to reach the venue as he is accompanied by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar and others.

Thousands of PML-N workers flocked to Lahore to welcome their leader, who will first land in Islamabad and will then move to the provincial capital.

چیف آرگنائزر مسلم لیگ ن مریم نوازشریف کی جلسہ گاہ آمد#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/KjfojyWdYt — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) October 21, 2023

Huge caravans of party workers are moving toward Lahore to accord a big welcome to the party’s supremo at Mianr-e-Pakistan.

A special train is reaching Lahore today while another passenger coach dubbed ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ is on its way to Punjab capital – the home to PML-N.

Party workers from Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, and Gilgit started reaching Lahore as they were jubilant on the big day.

Nawaz party members arranged over 40,000 chairs at Iqbal Park for the grand rally with heavy lights, music, and large screens arranged for the address of the former premier.

Traffic Plan for Lahore

The Lahore traffic police has issued a plan to manage traffic ahead of a public gathering by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) at Minar-e-Pakistan today (Friday).

Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan earlier in the day as his flight landed at the Islamabad airport for a short stay. He is now travelling to Lahore via same flight. The PML-N supremo is expected to go the rally point through a helicopter.

The traffic advisory issued by the police said 16 parking spots have been established for people visiting the place to attend the rally.

Convoys coming from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kamonki and Muridke will enter the Lahore through the Eastern Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku, while rallies coming from Sargodha, Faisalabad and the motorway will use Saggian point and Ring Road.

Similarly, rallies coming from Okara, Sahiwal, and Multan will reach the Minar-e-Pakistan through motorway Babu Sabu- Bandar Road- Niazi Shaheed Chowk.

Furthermore, the normal traffic will remain closed between Sheranwala and Minar-e-Pakistan section.