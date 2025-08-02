US officials’ visits to high-end hotels in Karachi limited amid threats

KARACHI – The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US personnel to high-end hotels in the city due to threats.

In a statement, the consulate said it has received a report of a potential threat targeting high-end hotels in the city.

In response, precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of official personnel and the general public.

As a standard security protocol, the US Embassy and Consulates occasionally restrict access for US government personnel to certain locations, including tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls, and restaurants, when credible threats are reported.

The consulate has asked the US officials to take the following precautions:

Avoid the affected areas.

Steer clear of large crowds.

Maintain a low profile.

Stay aware of surroundings.

Remain vigilant in locations commonly visited by tourists or Western nationals.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urge the public to exercise increased caution, it said.