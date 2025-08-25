Karachi Board announces inter science general results

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the results of the annual 2025 examinations for the Intermediate (Class XII) Science General Group.

Chairman of the Karachi Board, Faqir Muhammad Lakho, while announcing the results, said that the first position was shared by Muhammad Haroon (son of Muhammad Aslam, Roll No. 789352) from Bahria College Karsaz, and Maira Khan (daughter of Raja Khan Burdi, Roll No. 800594) from Government Degree Science & Commerce College Malir Cantt. Both secured 988 marks out of 1100 with an A-1 grade.

He further stated that Muhammad Anas (son of Muhammad Furqan, Roll No. 789350) of Bahria College Karsaz secured second position with 986 marks (A-1 grade), while Ayesha Yaseen (daughter of Muhammad Yaseen, Roll No. 800156) from the same college secured third position with 982 marks (A-1 grade).

Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, shared details, saying that a total of 16,842 candidates were registered for the exams, of which 16,549 appeared. Out of them, 9,199 were declared successful, with an overall pass percentage of 55.59%. Among the successful candidates, 514 obtained A-1 grade, 1,590 got A grade, 2,832 B grade, 2,895 C grade, 1,327 D grade, and 36 candidates E grade, while 5 candidates passed with simple pass marks.

The results have been uploaded to the board’s official website www.biek.edu.pk

Students can also check their results through the official Android app of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, available on Google Play Store under the name BIEK.

Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho congratulated the successful students and announced that after the results of all Intermediate groups are declared, a special ceremony will be held in honor of the position-holders, where students, their parents, teachers, and the media will be invited.