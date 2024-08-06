Go Big with TCL's XL Collection: Celebrate Independence and Enjoy a Free 32” LED TV!

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, invites you to Go Big, Get More in its exclusive "Azaadi Offer" in celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day. With the purchase of cutting-edge selected models from the XL Collection, you’ll enjoy a revolutionary display and unlock a world of entertainment with a complimentary 32" LED TV that’s the perfect addition to your home.

The offer applies to the following models in the XL collection: 65" & 75" C755, 98" & 85" P745, and 98" & 85" C655. Known for its exceptional picture quality, precise brightness, redefining gaming excellence and next-gen features, TCL’s XL Collection delivers a premium viewing experience. With immersive sound and unparalleled visual richness, it promises a luxurious and sophisticated entertainment experience that is truly in a league of its own. The offer is valid from August 1st to 31st.

Claiming your complimentary 32" LED TV and securing this exceptional offer is simpler than you might expect. Simply share a copy of your purchase invoice, filled warranty card and your complete address to WhatsApp number (0316-8220264). Your new TV will be delivered within 15 days of receiving your details. Enjoy this hassle-free process and elevate your home entertainment with TCL.

Shop Now: https://www.tclpakistan.com/tcl-xl-collectionhttps://www.tclpakistan.com/tcl-xl-collection

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, shared, “TCL is committed to offering cutting-edge, value-centric solutions to our customers. Our Azadi offer exemplifies our commitment to turning entertainment for all Pakistanis into a grander and more premium experience.”

TCL’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leading player in the global TV industry. This Independence Month, TCL reaffirms its dedication to its customers by offering an amazing deal that combines value, performance, and excitement.