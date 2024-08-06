Go Big with TCL's XL Collection: Celebrate Independence and Enjoy a Free 32” LED TV!

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, invites you to Go Big, Get More in its exclusive "Azaadi Offer" in celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day. With the purchase of cutting-edge selected models from the XL Collection, you’ll enjoy a revolutionary display and unlock a world of entertainment with a complimentary 32" LED TV that’s the perfect addition to your home.
The offer applies to the following models in the XL collection: 65" & 75" C755, 98" & 85" P745, and 98" & 85" C655. Known for its exceptional picture quality, precise brightness, redefining gaming excellence and next-gen features, TCL’s XL Collection delivers a premium viewing experience. With immersive sound and unparalleled visual richness, it promises a luxurious and sophisticated entertainment experience that is truly in a league of its own. The offer is valid from August 1st to 31st.
Claiming your complimentary 32" LED TV and securing this exceptional offer is simpler than you might expect. Simply share a copy of your purchase invoice, filled warranty card and your complete address to WhatsApp number (0316-8220264). Your new TV will be delivered within 15 days of receiving your details. Enjoy this hassle-free process and elevate your home entertainment with TCL.
Shop Now: https://www.tclpakistan.com/tcl-xl-collection
Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, shared, “TCL is committed to offering cutting-edge, value-centric solutions to our customers. Our Azadi offer exemplifies our commitment to turning entertainment for all Pakistanis into a grander and more premium experience.”
TCL’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leading player in the global TV industry. This Independence Month, TCL reaffirms its dedication to its customers by offering an amazing deal that combines value, performance, and excitement.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
