Go Big with TCL's XL Collection: Celebrate Independence and Enjoy a Free 32” LED TV!

10:18 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
Go Big with TCL's XL Collection: Celebrate Independence and Enjoy a Free 32” LED TV!

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, invites you to Go Big, Get More in its exclusive "Azaadi Offer" in celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day. With the purchase of cutting-edge selected models from the XL Collection, you’ll enjoy a revolutionary display and unlock a world of entertainment with a complimentary 32" LED TV that’s the perfect addition to your home.

The offer applies to the following models in the XL collection: 65" & 75" C755, 98" & 85" P745, and 98" & 85" C655. Known for its exceptional picture quality, precise brightness, redefining gaming excellence and next-gen features, TCL’s XL Collection delivers a premium viewing experience. With immersive sound and unparalleled visual richness, it promises a luxurious and sophisticated entertainment experience that is truly in a league of its own. The offer is valid from August 1st to 31st.

Claiming your complimentary 32" LED TV and securing this exceptional offer is simpler than you might expect. Simply share a copy of your purchase invoice, filled warranty card and your complete address to WhatsApp number (0316-8220264). Your new TV will be delivered within 15 days of receiving your details. Enjoy this hassle-free process and elevate your home entertainment with TCL.

Shop Now: https://www.tclpakistan.com/tcl-xl-collectionhttps://www.tclpakistan.com/tcl-xl-collection

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, shared, “TCL is committed to offering cutting-edge, value-centric solutions to our customers. Our Azadi offer exemplifies our commitment to turning entertainment for all Pakistanis into a grander and more premium experience.”

TCL’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leading player in the global TV industry. This Independence Month, TCL reaffirms its dedication to its customers by offering an amazing deal that combines value, performance, and excitement.

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 6 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30 280.55
Euro EUR 303.65  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  358.50 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.50  76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

