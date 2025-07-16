Pakistan Army officer martyred, three Indian-backed terrorists killed in Awaran IBO

AWARAN – Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran District, Balochistan on reported presence of terrorists belonging to India proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, said ISPR.

During the conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and resultantly, three Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq (age: 34 years, resident of District Muzaffarabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.