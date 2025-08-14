Bingx Pci Dss Certification Sets New Benchmark For Data Security In Web3

PANAMA CITY – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has successfully attained Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 certification for its fiat business, marking a significant milestone in its mission to protect data privacy and security. BingX is among the first cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide to earn this recognition, underscoring its leadership in applying global security standards to the Web3 space.

Maintained by the PCI Security Standards Council — founded by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and JCB — PCI DSS v4.0.1 sets rigorous requirements for safeguarding sensitive payment data during storage, transmission, and processing.

The certification affirms BingX’s compliance across six key security domains, including network security, vulnerability management, data protection, access control, monitoring, and information security strategy. For BingX users, this means an increasingly secure environment for fiat deposits and card payments, ensuring safe and uninterrupted payment channels.

Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX, commented: “Security has always been at the heart of BingX’s operations. Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification is more than a compliance milestone — it is a commitment to our users that every transaction is handled with the highest global security standards. As digital asset and fiat rails converge, safeguarding users through rigorous protections is not optional — it is core to our mission at BingX.”

This certification builds on BingX’s comprehensive security framework, which includes industry-leading AML systems to block illicit funds, regular Proof of Reserves for full asset transparency, real-time monitoring and alerts for suspicious account activity, abnormal withdrawal reviews, and the $150M self-funded Shield Fund for incident protection. Combined with external audits by partners, regular system updates, advanced encryption and authentication technologies, and partnerships with top security experts, BingX continues to strengthen its platform — uniting globally recognized security standards like PCI DSS with proactive safeguards to ensure a secure, transparent, and user-first trading environment.