Pakistan in command with bat against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026

COLOMBO – Men in Green won toss and elected to bat first in their final group-stage clash against Namibia at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, being played at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

Green Shirts made two changes to their lineup for this match. Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza were brought into the squad, replacing Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan vs Namibia

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Namibia XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Pakistan captain Salman Agha will be looking to set a competitive total against Namibia, while the Namibian side, led by Gerhard Erasmus, aims to post a strong performance to keep their campaign alive.

This match is crucial stage in the group rounds, with both teams keen to finish their group campaigns on a positive note. Fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly watching the encounter at the Sinhalese Sports Club, one of Sri Lanka’s iconic cricket venues.

More updates to follow…