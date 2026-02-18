Imad Wasim, and Nyla Rajah’s Wedding Pictures go viral

KARACHI – Viral couple Imad Wasim and Nyla Rajah are all over the internet as their wedding divided internet. The duo gave fans peek into their lavish wedding, both dressed in understated gold outfits, exchanging smiles, hugs, and declarations of love in what many are calling a “fairy-tale moment turned real.”

Imad Wasim and Nyla Raja

But this union comes after a storm of controversy. Nyla was previously rumored to be involved with Imad while he was still married to Sannia Ashfaq, who had just given birth to their son.

The rumors caused a social media firestorm. Sannia publicly accused Imad of abandoning his family, highlighting that he had not even attended the birth of their child. Nyla, on her part, dismissed the pictures with Imad at the time as simple “fan moments.” Fast forward to now, and those “fan moments” have blossomed into wedding pictures.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nyla described marrying Imad as “one of the best decisions” of her life, affectionately referring to him as her “Lordship.” She also made headlines by stating she would accept Imad’s children if he ever decided to reunite with them, standing firmly by her truth despite the past backlash.

The online reaction has been explosive. Some users slammed her statements: “The audacity to say this,” wrote one. Another warned, “A man who can abandon his kids can do the same to you.” A third questioned, “Why are you playing the victim now?”

As for Imad, the cricketer, he has three children from his first marriage to Sannia. The affair rumours first surfaced while his ex-wife was in the final trimester of pregnancy with their youngest child, who he reportedly has not yet met.