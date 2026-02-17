Nyla Raja: All you need to know about Imad Wasim’s second wife?

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan national cricket team all-rounder Imad Wasim has once again found himself dominating headlines after marrying social media influencer and lawyer Nyla Zulfiqar Raja for the second time.

As soon as wedding pictures and videos surfaced online, they spread like wildfire across social media platforms, instantly turning the marriage into a hot topic of national discussion. The wedding was however overshadowed by shocking and serious allegations made by Imad Wasim’s former wife Sannia Ashfaq. In a statement released on social media, Sannia Ashfaq accused the cricketer of extremely grave acts, including allegations as severe as the killing of a child. She further claimed that she possesses video evidence to support these accusations, sending shockwaves through social media and sparking intense debate and outrage.

Nyla Raja

Despite severity of these claims, Imad Wasim has so far remained silent, issuing no official statement or clarification in response to the allegations. His silence has only fueled speculation, controversy, and public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, public curiosity has shifted toward Imad Wasim’s new wife, with many asking: Who is Naila Zulfiqar Raja?

Naila Raja is a well-known Pakistani lawyer, social media influencer, and digital creator. She enjoys a massive online following, particularly on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle and beauty-related content and has more than 660,000 followers. She also has thousands of subscribers on YouTube. Since the controversy erupted, her social media presence and public attention have increased significantly.

Imad and Sannia were married in August 2019 and share three children together. With viral wedding celebrations on one side and explosive allegations on the other, this unfolding story has become one of the most talked-about and controversial developments involving a Pakistani sports star in recent times.