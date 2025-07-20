Has Imad Wasim’s alleged Affair led to split with Wife Sania Ashfaq?

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim has found himself at center of public attention, this time not for his cricketing feats, but due to speculation surrounding his personal life.

The 36-year-old cricketer, after announcing his second retirement from international cricket, is reportedly facing marriage crisis with his wife Sania Ashfaq, and that’s at the time when the couple welcomed their third child.

It all started when Sania Ashfaq shared a deeply emotional post on social media, announcing the birth of her son without mentioning Imad Wasim. In her caption, she said, “I carried you alone in my womb for nine months. May Allah give me strength for the journey ahead, Zayaan.”

The absence of her husband’s name did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed social media users. A relative’s supportive repost, combined with comments from followers wishing her “strength” rather than congratulations, further added to the speculation of trouble in the marriage.

Netizens noticed that Sania updated her Instagram bio, removing any reference to being Imad Wasim’s wife. It now simply reads, “Mama of Anaya Imad and Rayan Imad.” She also removed all pictures of herself with Imad, while the cricketer’s Instagram still features pictures of the couple. Both continue to follow each other.

‘Imad’s alleged affair with Naila Raja’

Adding fuel to the fire, internet users started speculating that alleged cause of the rift is Imad’s rumored affair with model and influencer Naila Raja.

A clip surfaced online showing Imad walking alongside an unidentified woman in UK. Though her face isn’t clearly visible, many online have claimed the woman is Naila Raja.

The developments drawn backlash, with Imad being criticized by fans and followers alike. Some even took too far, calling it betrayal.

One social media user said, “Imad is following Shoaib Malik’s footsteps,” referencing another recent high-profile divorce involving a Pakistani cricketer.

This is not the first time Imad Wasim’s personal life has drawn scrutiny. In the past, he was linked to an Afghan woman, with their alleged relationship and pictures gaining widespread attention online.

Amid the buzz, Imad Wasim and Sania Ashfaq are yet to respond to rumors as the story continues to develop, with fans closely watching their online activity for further signs.