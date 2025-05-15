Viral post of daughter celebrating mother’s divorce sparks debate

In Pakistan, divorce is often considered taboo—an unfortunate ending marked by shame and silence. Especially in cases involving toxic relationships, societal pressure can make it difficult for individuals to walk away, let alone speak openly about it. But a recent social media post is challenging that norm and sparking powerful conversations across the country.

Feeya, a young Pakistani woman, went viral after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her mother—celebrating the end of a 30-year abusive marriage. In her post, she described her mother’s divorce not as a tragedy, but as a long-overdue liberation from emotional and physical trauma. According to Feeya, the marriage had been marked by years of manipulation, fear, and even threats involving weapons.

What made the post especially striking was how the family chose to mark the occasion: with a celebratory dinner and a cake. For them, this was not just the end of a painful chapter, but the beginning of healing and freedom. “This isn’t about breaking a home,” Feeya wrote. “It’s about reclaiming peace after decades of suffering.”

The post resonated with many. Support poured in from people who praised the family’s courage and the importance of challenging the stigma around divorce. “Watching a woman finally free herself from decades of pain is something worth celebrating,” one user commented. Others described it as a brave stand against a culture that often glorifies endurance over well-being.

But the post also drew criticism, particularly from more conservative voices. Some argued that making a private matter public was inappropriate. Others referenced religious sensitivities, with one user writing, “Divorce may be permissible in Islam, but celebrating it feels disrespectful.”

Responding to the backlash, Feeya clarified that the divorce was not a flippant decision but the result of years of abuse. Her father had left the family over a decade ago after years of emotional neglect and violence. For her mother, the legal dissolution was simply the final step in a long process of survival and endurance.

“This is not about promoting divorce,” Feeya emphasized. “It’s about giving a woman her right to live with dignity.”