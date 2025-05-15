Gold price decline by Rs. 6,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline today in both international and domestic markets, marking one of the most significant single-day drops in recent weeks.

According to the latest reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $67 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,168 per ounce. This substantial dip had an immediate ripple effect on the local Pakistani market.

As a result, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan dropped by Rs. 6,700, now standing at Rs. 335,200 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 5,745, settling at Rs. 287,379.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola dropped by Rs. 105, bringing it down to Rs. 3,377.

The drop in prices is attributed to shifting trends in the global bullion market, where investors appear to be reacting to changing economic indicators and possible interest rate adjustments in key economies.