‘Dipitt’ comes under fire for using Quaid-e-Azam in viral sauce campaign

KARACHI – A viral marketing campaign garnered unwanted attention as Dipitt sauce features AI-created picture of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The viral picture shows Jinnah eating with bottle of their chili garlic sauce on the table. The ad shared by Dipitt’s official social media pages quickly ignited fierce backlash, with users accusing the brand of blatant disrespect toward one of the nation’s most honored figures.

The post was shortly removed after storm of criticism, but damage was already done. Screenshots of now-removed ad spread like wildfire across social media, prompting waves of condemnation.

Users slammed campaign as tone-deaf, and shameful, demanding immediate apology. A user said “You don’t mess with national icons like Jinnah”, another called the stunt desperate and misguided marketing gimmick trying to force a product connection where none belongs.

“This is what happens when brands go too far to exploit every occasion,” another user said.

Despite escalating uproar, Dipitt remained silent, fueling further anger and speculation. The brand’s usual edgy, pop-culture-inspired marketing suddenly feels out of place in the face of such reverence for Pakistan’s founding father.