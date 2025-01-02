X Boss Elon Musk changes his profile name to ‘Kekius Maximus’ and this is more than Just a Meme!

NEW YORK – World Richest Person and tech pioneer Elon Musk again changed his X (formerly Twitter) handle to “Kekius Maximus,” sparking speculation among millions of followers online. His recent name derived from online slang for laughter.

The Twitter chief also changed his profile picture to show Pepe the Frog in Roman military attire holding a video game joystick, adding more curiosity. The picture of Pepe, which is now being linked with several groups, ties together elements of gaming, internet culture, and historical references, and netizens are coming up with different theories.

The Tesla chief’s recent move created a stir online, but he has not shared any explanation for the unusual name or the new profile picture, which features Pepe the Frog. It also triggered cryptocurrency surge, with the value of a meme coin—digital currency inspired by internet memes—that shares the same name seeing a sharp rise.

Let it be known that the American tech giant previously influenced cryptocurrency prices through his social media activity, it remains unclear whether he is connected to this particular meme coin.

Netizens on social sites explaont that “Kekius” is lowkey version of “kek,” a term popularized by gamers and often linked to the alt-right. The addition of “Maximus” is likely a reference to the character Maximus Decimus Meridius, Gladiator character.