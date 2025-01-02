Bank Manager co-accused in Rs3.2 Billion Fraud gets bail with Rs100 Surety Bond

ISLAMABAD – A Rs3.2 Billion fraud case takes an unexpected turn as the accused secured bail against surety bonds of Rs100.

Islamabad High Court IHC court ruled that Shahid Khawaja, a bank branch manager in the Sindh capital, was destined without evidence of direct involvement in a fraud case. The court lamented federal tax authorities for violating established legal principles.

Judge Babar Sattar then granted bail to a co-accused in a sales tax fraud case, against a nominal surety bond of just Rs100. The court ruled that tax department’s criminal investigation was an overstep of its authority.

The apex court of the federal capital directed that a copy of the court’s decision be sent to Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The ruling said the bank manager’s arrest was made without sufficient evidence linking the petitioner to the alleged fraud.

The court also warned that any disregard for these rulings would result in action against the tax authority and its officers for abuse of power.

The IHC’s ruling reinforces the need for public officials to exercise their legal and police powers in full compliance with the law.