Search

BusinessPakistan

Nestlé celebrates 35 years of operations in Pakistan with Rs2 billion investment in renewable energy 

Web Desk
03:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
Nestlé celebrates 35 years of operations in Pakistan with Rs2 billion investment in renewable energy 

To celebrate 35 years of its operations in Pakistan, Nestlé Pakistan is reinforcing its dedication to Pakistan's renewable energy vision by investing PKR 2 billion in renewable power and sustainability initiatives.

In a groundbreaking move, Nestlé Pakistan has inaugurated a 2.5-megawatt solar power plant at its Kabirwala Factory, with an investment of PKR 480 million. This solar power plant aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,800 tCO2e per year.

As part of its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with its 2050 Net Zero commitments and the Pakistan government's UN climate change pledge, Nestlé Pakistan's PKR 2 billion investments also include two biomass boilers and additional solar power plants at its other manufacturing sites in the country.

Inaugurating the facility, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner said, “Nestlé Pakistan’s continuous investment and presence in Pakistan for 35 years, shows its confidence in the country, and this solar power plant is a testament to its commitment to create shared value for the people Pakistan for a cleaner environment. This solar power plant is exactly what can help the Pakistan government achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment to have 60% Renewable Energy by 2030.”

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Pakistan, stated, "As we celebrate 35 years of operations in Pakistan, we are dedicated to being a force for good throughout our value chain and investing in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives for the future of the country."

Nestlé Pakistan has announced its commitment to reduce emissions by 20% (compared to a 2018 baseline) by 2025, halve them by 2030, and achieve Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 15.

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Nestlé Pakistan is focused on economic growth by increasing exports to USD 18 million in 20 countries to generate foreign revenues. The company is also prioritizing localization by sourcing over 90% of its raw materials and packaging requirements locally in 2023, thereby strengthening the local industry.

With four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of nutritious foods and beverages, Nestlé Pakistan is committed to providing tasty and balanced diets to millions of Pakistanis. Last year alone, the company served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products across all occasions and life stages.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:18 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Gold price up by Rs5,700 per tola in Pakistan

02:56 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Pakistan categorically rejects reports of talks with TTP

01:19 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

PTCL expanding telecom network by acquiring Telenor Pakistan for ...

02:00 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from December 16?

11:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog blankets Punjab, ...

11:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

PSL 9 schedule changed due to general elections in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

African continent opens to travelers as another country inks visa-free agreement: Details inside

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 287.15
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.28 763.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.08 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.97 929.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.7 737.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 324.21 326.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: