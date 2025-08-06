Farm households rise to 11.7m, livestock hits 251.3m in 7th Pakistan Agricultural Census 2024

ISLAMABAD – Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has officially launched the findings of the 7th Agricultural Census 2024, which reveals an increase in agricultural farm households to 11.7 million in 2024, up from 8.3 million in 2010.

According to the 7th Agricultural Census 2024, the livestock population rose to 251.3 million in 2024 from 143 million in 2006, reflecting an annual growth rate of 3.18 percent.

The census also indicates that the cultivated area expanded from 42.6 million acres in 2010 to 52.8 million acres in 2024. Of this, 79 percent is irrigated through canals and tube wells.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, making significant contributions to GDP, exports, and employment.

He praised the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for incorporating innovation, transparency, and accuracy in data collection—critical elements for effective economic planning and national development.

It is worth noting that the 7th Agricultural Census was conducted after a 14-year gap and utilized advanced digital technology. This historic digital census has produced vital data that will support economic progress and serve as a foundation for evidence-based policy formulation.