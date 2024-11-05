Gold registers downward trend in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold witnessed downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after recording gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs283,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved down by Rs429 to reach Rs242,798 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed bullish trend in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $5 to reach $2,736.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, gold prices registered upward trend amid rising global prices on Monday. The price of per tola gold moved up by Rs700 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram also increased by Rs60 to reach Rs243,227.