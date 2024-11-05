Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold registers downward trend in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold witnessed downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after recording gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs283,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved down by Rs429 to reach Rs242,798 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed bullish trend in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $5 to reach $2,736.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, gold prices registered upward trend amid rising global prices on Monday. The price of per tola gold moved up by Rs700 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram also increased by Rs60 to reach Rs243,227.

Electricity prices go up for Karachi consumers for January 2025

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

