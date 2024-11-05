Electricity prices go up for Karachi consumers for January 2025

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a 40 paisa per unit hike in electricity prices for Karachi consumers.

The electricity price has been increase on the account of fuel price adjustment for the month of August 2024, reports said.

NEPRA has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the additional charges will be reflected in electricity bills for the month of January 2025.

However, the additional charges will not be applicable to lifeline consumers using up to 100 units per month, the notification said.

Last month, Nepra had approved an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs 3.03 per unit. The decision, aimed at adjusting the monthly fuel price for July 2024, was announced through an official notification on October 25, 2024.

This latest hike was made as part of a monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism, which NEPRA has employed to address fluctuating energy costs. The additional charges will be reflected in the December 2024 electricity bills for consumers of K-Electric, the city’s primary electricity supplier.

In its request for a tariff increase, K-Electric had initially sought a rise of Rs 3.09 per unit for the July adjustments. NEPRA’s decision to approve a slightly lower increase still adds to the financial burden on residents who are already facing the pressures of inflation and increasing living expenses.

The impact of this rate hike is expected to be felt widely, with many residents concerned about the implications for their monthly budgets.

 

