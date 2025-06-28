Is Biometric Verification Compulsory for JazzCash, EasyPaisa users in Pakistan from July 1?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are making more than two-thirds of retail payments through digital channels, and authorities are planning to make stern laws to avoid any financial irregularities.

Amid new reforms, reports are circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming that Biometric Verification will be mandatory for all transactions conducted via popular mobile wallet services JazzCash and Easypaisa.

The reports suggest that users who operate accounts not registered under their own names, including accounts of deceased individuals, will be unable to access funds after July 1 unless fingerprint-based biometric verification is completed. Warnings also indicate that such funds could be permanently frozen if users fail to comply.

This sparked concern among thousands of mobile wallet users across Pakistan, especially those in rural areas or who manage accounts for family members. The viral messages urge account holders to immediately verify their accounts under their own identity to avoid being locked out of their funds.

Despite mounting public anxiety, no formal notification or press release has been published by the State Bank of Pakistan to confirm the enforcement of such biometric rules or any specific July 1 deadline.

As central bank promoted biometric verification in past to curb misuse of mobile financial services and enhance security, consumers are looking for official updates regarding biometric rule.