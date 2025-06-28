Jannat Mirza and sister Sehra’s unfiltered look sparks buzz on social media

LAHORE – TikTok sensations Jannat Mirza and Sehar Mirza have once again captured attention — this time not for a glam reel or a photoshoot, but for a raw, unfiltered video that has gone viral across platforms.

In the video, the sisters appear with full makeup but without any beauty filters or professional lighting, offering a glimpse of their natural, unedited faces.

The clip has sparked a lively debate online about digital beauty standards and the reality behind social media appearances.

Reactions poured in from all corners. One user humorously remarked, *“Now I realize I’m actually quite pretty!” while another said, “The filters are gone, but let’s not ignore the heavy makeup.”

One user said that while the makeup is fully done, the absence of filters and ring light has revealed their “real face, which looks very ordinary”.

Others chimed in, pointing out how the absence of enhancements revealed a more relatable and everyday look, challenging the often curated perfection seen online.

This unexpected dose of reality has opened up conversations about authenticity vs. presentation in the influencer world, with fans both defending and questioning the reliance on visual enhancements.