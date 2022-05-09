Ayesha Omar dazzles in glittering pink saree

Fashionista Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection. From fashion shows to award nights or casual hangouts, she challenges the mundane style and essays her chic outfits with utmost grace.

The Yalghaar star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, the Bulbulay star took to her Instagram handle and dropped new pictures as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the embellished saree. She dazzled in the sparkling baby pink saree, leaving fans mesmerised.

Omar is one of the fittest celebrities in K-town and the fitness enthusiastic star refuses to compromise on her workout routines.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar will be returning to the big screen with upcoming film Rehbara alongside Ahsan Khan.