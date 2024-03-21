Aagha Ali slams Urfi Javed's fashion sense

Indian actress Urfi Javed, known for her unconventional fashion sense, recently stirred up social media with her latest outfit—a black universe-inspired dress adorned with miniature planets.
While her bold fashion statements often draw attention and criticism, this time Pakistani actor Aagha Ali's remarks have sparked controversy.
Javed's attire, resembling a mini-frock with intricate galaxy details, garnered mixed reactions online.
Aagha Ali, like many others, voiced his disapproval, commenting, "So now she is pregnant with the universe! I mean what on earth is going on man."
However, Ali's critique faced backlash from netizens who deemed his remarks inappropriate and questioned his stance on morality.
Javed's fashion choices consistently evoke discussions and trolling on social media, with her latest ensemble drawing comparisons to a "science project" by some critics.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
