Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 40-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, the fashionista gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.

"Eating healthy and staying fit is a bit challenging in Ramzan as there are fried items everywhere and you just can’t help indulging ????….but I’m not worried at all cause I can #StayinShapeWithLipton

How are you maintaining your fitness this month?", captioned the Bulbulay star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Giving fans major fitness goals, the Yalghaar star's video screams goals. The video is loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.

Omar is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown and the fitness enthusiastic star refuses to compromise on her workout routines.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar will be returning to the big screen with upcoming film 'Rehbara' alongside Ahsan Khan.