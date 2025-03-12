Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sajal Aly turns heads with red-hot desi attire; See pictures

LAHORE – Talented and gorgeous diva Sajal Aly aced the art of remaining in limelight as she proved her mettle over time.

Lately, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn star shared a captivating clip online, showcasing her stunning look in a beautiful red ensemble.  The actress shared a clip on Instagram where she was seen donning a red chiffon front-open long shirt paired with a raw silk sharara, which was elegantly matched with a beautiful dupatta.

This stylish ensemble is from a local clothing brand. To complete the traditional yet modern look, Sajal accessorized with earrings and opted for a half-tied hairstyle with a middle part. The actress’s choice of fashion has garnered much admiration from her followers, with the comment section flooded with praise for her flawless style.

 

Sajal made her debut in the showbiz world with the drama Mahmoodabad Ki Malkaen as ‘Afreen,’ has since won praise for her roles in hit dramas such as Chup Raho, Gul-e-Rana, O Rangreza, Yakeen Ka Safar, Zard Patton Ka Ban, and Aangan.

She has also appeared in the Bollywood film Mom, further establishing her acting credentials.

Sajal Aly brings Anarkali’s charm back with her latest viral Photoshoot

