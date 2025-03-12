Sajal Aly turns heads with red-hot desi attire; See pictures

LAHORE – Talented and gorgeous diva Sajal Aly aced the art of remaining in limelight as she proved her mettle over time.

Lately, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn star shared a captivating clip online, showcasing her stunning look in a beautiful red ensemble. The actress shared a clip on Instagram where she was seen donning a red chiffon front-open long shirt paired with a raw silk sharara, which was elegantly matched with a beautiful dupatta.

This stylish ensemble is from a local clothing brand. To complete the traditional yet modern look, Sajal accessorized with earrings and opted for a half-tied hairstyle with a middle part. The actress’s choice of fashion has garnered much admiration from her followers, with the comment section flooded with praise for her flawless style.