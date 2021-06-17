Kinza Hashmi believes marriage is not the sole purpose of life
01:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Share

The gorgeous Kinza Hashmi was recently spotted sharing her views on the institution of marriage and the 27-year-old maintained that marriage is not the only purpose of life.

The Ishq Tamasha star has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and immecable acting talents but her fan following want to know more about her personal life.

Delving into details about tying the knot, Kinza was quick to call marrying just a chapter in life on the Mazedaar Show hosted by Faizan Sheikh and Aadi Adeal Amjad.

“Marriage is just a part of life,” Hashmi said when asked about her opinion. “It’s not the sole purpose of our lives.

“Get married when you feel that you need a life partner and you actually want someone in your life,” she added.

Lately, celebrity marriages and separations have been the talk of the town. While multiple star couples made it official or married, many called it quits.

Earlier this month, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai causes a furore with her stance on matrimony as she questioned the need to get married.

