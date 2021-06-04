Pakistani stars react to Malala's stance on marriage

Malala became a top trend on Twitter after her extensive Vogue interview where she got candid about love and family alongside many aspects of her life and beliefs.

Living an extraordinary resilient life, the youngest Nobel laureate Malala seems at odds with the idea of marriage and questions why marriage is necessary and why can’t a relationship be simply based on a partnership.

Needless to say, the 23-year-old's views on the institution of matrimony have resulted in the majority sharing their stance were celebrities too have jumped onto the bandwagon.

Feroze Khan and Mathira were brutally honest as they voiced their opinion and disagreed with Malala's views.

"نکاح کرنے کی کیا ضرورت ھے جب زنا کی سہولت موجود ھے۔۔۔ ملالہ " بیٹا آپکی پیدائش پر لعنت — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 2, 2021ہ "

Earlier, Mathira posted Instagram stories making her views loud and clear as she said her vote was for Nikkah.

"No matter how modern I am, I will always teach my kids to go for nikkah and also teach them that committing yourself in marriage is healthy. Yes, sometimes marriages don't work out but Allah will bring someone special for you," she said.

The 2014 Peace Prize winner will feature on the July 2021 issue of British Vogue.