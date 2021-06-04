Sana Khan claps back at troll who mocked her wearing hijab

Big Boss fame Sana Khan refuses to bend down to unnecessary backlash regarding her 'hijab' as she recently gave a befitting reply to the troll who questioned her lifestyle choice.

Defending herself against baseless criticism, Khan was pretty vocal about her stance as a keyboard warrior left a demeaning comment on one of her recent Instagram posts where the 32-year-old donned a hijab, holding a coffee as she posed for the camera.

"Suno..!Logo se dartey kyun ho?Kya tumne yeh ayat nahin paid “Allah jisse chahe izzat deta hai aur Allah jisse chahe zillat deta hai”, she penned a heartfelt note.

“Inta parhai likhai kast karke kia faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena. (What is the point of your education if you’re going to hide behind a veil).”, the troll commented.

Having enough of the moral policing, Sana took to the comments section to speak up for herself and replied, “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rakhe I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband, what more do I want. Most importantly, Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And I have completed my education too. So, isn’t it a win-win situation?”

Sana stepped away from the limelight before marrying her husband Anas Saiyad. Before quitting the industry, Khan was last seen in Special OPS. The web series, which beamed on Disney+Hotstar, also featured Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Vinay Pathak.