03:21 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
'Am I Pakistani or Hindustani?' – Sajal Aly raises a question in latest teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar
Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to hit the small screen as the audiences favourite real and reel pair Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are all set to woo the drama buffs this month on Zee5.

Shared by director Haseeb Hasan, the happy news was followed by a promotional poster on his Instagram. He also shared a story confirming the release month.

Moreover, ZEE5 has released a video featuring Sajal who poses a chilling question for both Pakistani and Indian viewers. Dressed in a white dress, Aly looked stunning as she touches briefly on a sensitive topic that leaves a void in hearts.

“I wanted to ask a simple question from you all. But let’s understand the context first. I was only 19-years-old when my dad lost his life in a war on the border. Now you tell me; Am I Pakistani or Hindustani?”

Penned in the backdrop of Kashmir and Pulwama attacks, Dhoop Ki Deewar explores the consequence of war by recreating the trauma families of martyred army officers go through.

Written by Umera Ahmad, Dhoop Ki Deewar also stars Manzar Sehbai, Samiya Mumtaz, Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffer, Samina Ahmed and Zeb Rehman.

