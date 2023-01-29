WATCH – Indian influencer Faisal Sheikh croons Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

After amusing and serenading giants of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Kaifi Khalil is on the way to make a big name for himself in Bollywood.

Lollywood's promising singer who took the internet by storm with his soulful voice and melodious smash-hit, Kahani Suno, is garnering praise from B-Town stars, and the internet is in love.

While the Kana Yaari singer is reaching new heights of fame, his fan-following is growing across borders with some notable names in the list.

Most recently, Indian TikToker and social media influencer Faisal Sheikh shared a video of himself where he was crooning to Khalil's crowd-puller song.

Social media users and Khalil's diehard fans are over the moon watching their idol propelling into stardom, and oozed love for the promising singer in the comments section.

On the work front, Khalil has a vast discography with multiple songs, including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog and Kadi Kaye.