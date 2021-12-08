Hiba Bukhari makes things official with Arez Ahmed

Lollywood diva Hiba Bukhari and heartthrob Arez Ahmed has finally made their relationship official through social media handles and needless to say, the heartwarming note has left the admirers gushing.

The Fitoor actor is one of the most beautiful Pakistani stars who rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time.

Penning down a heartfelt note, the Deewangi star made her relationship with Ahmed official on social media handle.

“Okay… so here is me announcing… You as mine @imarezahmed.vI still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands."

"I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don't know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride….”

“looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash'Allah,” the 28-year-old added.

Earlier, the speculations began that Hiba might be engaged to her co-star Arez Ahmed given the rumoured couple has worked in many drama serials together.

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is currently being highly praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.