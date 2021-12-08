China, Pakistan start joint technical education program

LAHORE – Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with TANG Chinese International Education Group and Zalmi foundation to start a joint technical education program for its Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) TEVTA students.

In this regard a ceremony was held at TEVTA Secretariat here on Wednesday which was attended by Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique where as CEO Tang Pakistan Song Jianying, President Shenzhen Institute of IT Wang Hui, President Guangzhou College Zhao Pengfei attended ceremony online.

While addressing on occasion, Chairperson Ali Salman explained the details of program and said that this collaboration between

TEVTA, TANG Chinese International Education Group and Zalmi foundation will start a three years Dual Diploma program where students will study two years in TEVTA colleges and 1 year in China's vocational or technical college.

He said that initally this diploma will be started in two colleges including GCT Taxila and GCT Allama Iqbal Town Lahore. However, the students studying at GCT Taxila will pursue their studies in Advanced Construction Technology at Guangdong Institute of Architecture and Construction Engineering China, and students of GCT Alla Iqbal town will continue their education in Software Technology at Shenzhen Institute of IT China.

Chairperson TEVTA added that this collaboration will be helpful for TEVTA in development and supply of Technical manpower for CPEC, International Exposure for Students on demand driven major technologies/trades, as these trades are selected by considering the growth rate in Pakistan, foreign qualification achievement, better international employment & placement opportunities for students, capacity building of Technical HR in form of Training of Trainers (Teachers) on latest methods & equipment, teaching facilities up-gradation including smart teaching and learning system through Simulation software.

Talking about China Pakistan friendship, Ali Salman added that Pakistan enjoys a Great, Iron Clad Relationship with China & would expand this Relationship in other Technologies for enhancing the Skill Sector of Pakistan.